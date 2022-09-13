Vehicle stolen while being shown to potential buyer: Surrey RCMP

Surrey Mounties say a man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle was stolen while being shown to a potential buyer late last month.

Police said they were told about the alleged theft on Aug. 31. The next day, officers were conducting patrols when they spotted the vehicle on 124 Street near 76 Avenue, which is about nine kilometres from where it was reported stolen.

The driver allegedly fled from police "at a high rate of speed and drove in a manner that was a risk to public safety." Officers didn't follow the driver, but instead used the Air 1 helicopter to track the vehicle.

The driver stopped about two kilometres away, on 121A Street, where officers arrested them.

"Erratic driving behavior and excessive speeds through residential and commercial areas, places members of our community at risk," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release.

"We are grateful for the invaluable support provided by the RCMP Air 1 helicopter, that safely tracked the driver and stolen vehicle from the air, ultimately leading to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the vehicle."

Police said Muhammad Mehran Ali, 22, was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply with a probation order and prohibited driving.