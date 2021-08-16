Vehicle stop involving motorized scooter leads to drug and theft charges: Windsor police
A man driving a stolen scooter on Sunday was allegedly found to be in possession of crystal meth and fentanyl, Windsor police say.
Around 12:10 p.m. a patrol officer conducted a vehicle stop in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue after seeing a man on a motorized scooter committing Highway Traffic Act offences.
Police say following the traffic stop, investigation revealed the scooter had previously been reported stolen.
The driver was then arrested without incident for possession of property obtained by crime.
Police say while being searched the driver was found to be in possession of a quantity of cash, and drugs.
A 51-year-old Windsor man is facing the following charges:
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal methamphetamine (23.3 grams)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking red fentanyl (1.6 grams)
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
-
Cuddling a dog is good for your health, and new research proves itTummy rubs, ear scritches and nuzzles: researchers say cuddling a dog is a ‘surefire way to reduce stress.’
-
Alberta NDP call on province to put all COVID-19 modelling on the tableThe official opposition in Alberta are calling on the province to publically release modelling used to justify the lifting of COVID-19 testing and isolation rules.
-
1 dead, 4 injured in 2 vehicle collision east of CalgaryHighway 22X east of Calgary is closed after a two vehicle collision Monday afternoon that left one dead and four others in hospital.
-
Retired pastor turns woodpiles into art, and his latest creation is a church of firewoodThere's an art to piling fire wood, but it's something else altogether to turn it into an art form – or a church.
-
Federal election: Mail-in ballots could be in the millions, interested voters advised to apply earlyWith COVID-19 cases rising across the country, mail-in ballots are expected to play a sizable role in next month’s federal election, just like they did in B.C.’s provincial election last fall.
-
Police arrest several people for drug trafficking in Cumberland CountyThe Cumberland County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) says it has arrested "several people" in relation to drug trafficking investigations in Cumberland County.
-
Local Afghan families worry about loved ones in overseas as Taliban grips power'They are just calling for help,' a B.C. man says of family in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has swept into the capital and the government has collapsed.
-
Maritimers react to federal election call, with many concerned about the timingIt's off to the races for the federal election and canvassing in New Brunswick's capital has already begun.
-
91-year-old with dementia missing from Vancouver's West SideThomas Goundouvas frequents a number of businesses on Vancouver’s West Side, say police, and he is likely walking or using transit to get around the city.