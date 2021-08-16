Vehicle stop involving motorized scooter leads to drug and theft charges: Windsor police

A man driving a stolen scooter on Sunday was allegedly found to be in possession of crystal meth and fentanyl, Windsor police say.

Around 12:10 p.m. a patrol officer conducted a vehicle stop in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue after seeing a man on a motorized scooter committing Highway Traffic Act offences.

Police say following the traffic stop, investigation revealed the scooter had previously been reported stolen.

The driver was then arrested without incident for possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say while being searched the driver was found to be in possession of a quantity of cash, and drugs.

A 51-year-old Windsor man is facing the following charges:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal methamphetamine (23.3 grams)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking red fentanyl (1.6 grams)

