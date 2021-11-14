Vehicle stop leads to charges for Norfolk County man
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A Norfolk County man is facing charges after an officer allegedly seized suspected cocaine, meth and cash during a vehicle stop Friday.
Police say Friday around 2:22 a.m. an OPP officer stopped and investigated a vehicle at a Sherman Street address.
As a result of the investigation, a quantity of suspected cocaine, meth and currency were seized and the driver was arrested without incident.
Police have charged a 46-year-old Formanek man with the following:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine,
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine,
- Failure to comply with a release order, and
- Driving while under suspension.
The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.
