Vehicle stop leads to charges for Norfolk County man

A Norfolk County man is facing charges after an officer allegedly seized suspected cocaine, meth and cash during a vehicle stop Friday.

Police say Friday around 2:22 a.m. an OPP officer stopped and investigated a vehicle at a Sherman Street address.

As a result of the investigation, a quantity of suspected cocaine, meth and currency were seized and the driver was arrested without incident.

Police have charged a 46-year-old Formanek man with the following:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine,

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine,

Failure to comply with a release order, and

Driving while under suspension.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.