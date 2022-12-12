Vehicle strikes building in Paisley

A man from Brockton is charged following a crash in Paisley on Sunday.

Around 2:30 a.m., OPP came upon a vehicle that had collided with a building on Queen Street.

According to police the 22-year-old driver had been drinking alcohol and has been charged with operate over 80 milligrams, as well as an immediate 90-day driver’s license suspension and vehicle impoundment.

Minor injuries were reported at the scene.