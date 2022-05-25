iHeartRadio

Vehicle strikes Norfolk County library

A 33-year-old man is charged after a vehicle struck a building on May 23, 2022. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

An Ohsweken man is charged after a vehicle struck the Simcoe Public Library, according to police.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Talbot Street south in Simcoe around 11:45 p.m. on Monday

No injuries were reported and a 33-year-old man is facing a charge of operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

