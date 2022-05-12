Vehicle strikes pedestrian pushing a stroller in northern Ontario

A vehicle struck a pedestrian pushing a stroller Thursday morning in Callander, leaving the pedestrian with severe injuries, Ontario Provincial Police said.

While the infant in the stroller was unhurt, the pedestrian was taken by air Ornge to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

North Bay OPP were called at 10:33 a.m. and Tillicum Road was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident. It has since reopened.

"The collision (investigation) is still ongoing by the OPP and further information will be released as it becomes available," police said in a news release.