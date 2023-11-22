Vehicle strikes teens from behind in hit-and-run, girl suffers life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating a hit-and-run after two teens were struck from behind while walking Tuesday evening in Bolton.

According to provincial police, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Albion Vaughan Road near Queensgate Boulevard.

Police say the girl remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the boy suffered minor injuries.

Albion Vaughan Road was closed in both directions between Queensgate Boulevard and Dovaston Gate for several hours for the investigation.

No vehicle description was provided.

Police are encouraging anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 905-584-2241.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.