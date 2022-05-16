Vehicle struck by bullet in south London, Ont.

A vehicle in south London, Ont. was struck by a bullet on Sunday, according to police.

The call came in just before midnight and police responded to the area of Wellington Road south and Bradley Avenue.

When officers got there, they spoke with the complainant who said his vehicle had been struck by a bullet causing minor damage. No injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is the early stages and officers are appealing to the public for any information that may help, including anyone who has a dash camera and were in the area at the time of the incident.