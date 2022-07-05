Vehicle swallowed as water main break floods Saskatoon intersection
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
A Saskatoon intersection was overflowing with water late Tuesday afternoon.
An SUV was submerged in a large hole at the intersection of Millar Avenue and 60th Street.
In a news release sent just after 4:30, the City of Saskatoon said emergency repairs on a water main were underway.
Detours were in place and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
"Some businesses in the area may experience low water pressure. If needed, affected addresses will be issued a drinking water advisory," the news release said.
Businesses were asked to avoid heavy water use until further notice.
"Activities such as handwashing and appliance use are allowed. A pressure-drop will be noticeable at the tap," the city said.
-
-
Electric scooters roll out in Ottawa todayE-scooters are back in Ottawa starting today, but they come with some changes and you won't see quite as many.
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategyMembers of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership raceThe Conservative Party of Canada's leadership election organizing committee says it has disqualified candidate Patrick Brown from the race. Election committee chair Ian Brodie says in a statement the party became aware of 'serious allegations of wrongdoing' by Brown's campaign that appear to violate financing rules in the Canada Elections Act.
-
North Bay's Rotary Club supports First Nations childrenMembers from the Rotary Club of North Bay spent Tuesday afternoon packaging thousands of meals that will be sent to First Nations communities in the north.
-
AFN delegates vote overwhelmingly in support of embattled national chiefChiefs representing Indigenous communities from coast to coast have descended on Vancouver for the Assembly of First Nations General Assembly — with several resolutions on the agenda that could determine the political fate of their elected leader.
-
Calgary 'Karaoke Bus' parking at northwest CTrain station WednesdayCalgary commuters can try singing karaoke on a city transit bus on Wednesday.
-
Alberta to extend $50/month electricity rebate program until December: sourceThe Alberta government is set to announce that electricity rebates will run until December, CTV News has learned.
-
Six B.C. farmers look for love on reality TVA new CTV reality television show will feature six farmers from British Columbia who are ready for a long-term commitment.