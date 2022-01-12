Vehicle theft suspect nabbed after stolen Hummer rolls north of Sundre

A 42-year-old man from Rimbey faces numerous charges after a Hummer stolen in Calgary flipped during a police pursuit.

RCMP officials say the stolen 2003 Hummer was spotted travelling southbound on Highway 22 on Monday afternoon at a location north of Sundre.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle a short time later along Range Road 34 but the suspect sped away northbound.

The Hummer was later found overturned in a ditch roughly six kilometres away and RCMP spotted the man attempt to flee the area on foot.

The suspect was apprehended and taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the rollover.

Alan Ray McAbee faces 18 charges in connection with the investigation including:

Flight from peace officer;

Possession of a firearm in a vehicle;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000; and,

Drug possession and possession for trafficking charges.

McAbee remains in custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance in Didsbury provincial court on Jan. 24.