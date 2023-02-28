Vehicle thefts increase 40 per cent in Atlantic provinces: report

Car theft is dramatically on the rise in the Atlantic region, according to numbers released by an online insurance and financial product comparison program.

“We are aware of an uptick in crimes of opportunity,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John McLeod.

According to the data produced by HelloSafe, the rate of cars being stolen increased by almost 41 per cent between 2020 and 2021 in Atlantic Canada.

HelloSafe’s new data on 2021 car thefts in Atlantic Canada shows:

close to 1,100 vehicle theft claims were registered by insurance companies -- a 40.6 per cent increase from the year before

sedans, most notably the Chevrolet Cruze, represented 40.8 per cent of all claims

per capita, there were 4.5 vehicle thefts per 10,000 inhabitants in the Atlantic Provinces in 2021

It’s a nightmare for insurance companies.

In the U.S., multiple automotive insurance providers are now refusing to cover certain models because they lack basic anti-theft features.

As for a possible explanation for the increase?

“We are experiencing right now, some shortages of vehicle parts,” said HelloSafe’s Alexandre Desoutter. “That makes this kind of crime more valuable than before.”

Police are encouraging people to avoid leaving their key fobs close to the front door of their homes, to stop would-be thieves who can attempt to clone remote car keys from close proximity.

Some cars are still getting stolen in old-fashioned, low-tech ways like hot wiring.

There are other more basic tips to avoid car theft.

“Never leave your vehicle running or with your keys in it,” said McLeod, who added people should always park their car in well-lit areas with no visible values inside.

“If you are aware that your vehicle has become stolen, it is important to report it right away,” said McLeod.

Reported stolen vehicles are entered into a national database and are available to police officers across the country, who could possibly retrieve it.