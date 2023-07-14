iHeartRadio

Vehicle winds up in the St. Clair River


A truck had to be pulled out of the St. Clair River in Sarnia on July 14, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police Services/Twitter)

A truck had to be pulled out of the St. Clair River in Sarnia Friday.

Sarnia police posted an image of the incident on social media, wondering how it could have ended up there.

Police confirmed everyone inside the truck made it out safely.

A section of the St. Clair Parkway was closed while the truck was pulled out.

