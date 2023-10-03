Vehicles catch fire after rear-end crash in Guelph
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A rear-end crash in Guelph has resulted in two vehicles catching fire and one person getting injured.
Emergency crews were called to the crash at Speedvale Avenue and Imperial Road around 4 p.m. Monday.
Police say the three-vehicle crash caused two of the vehicles to burst into flames.
One driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Speedvale Avenue was closed for over an hour.
An hour earlier, emergency crews were called to Woodlawn Road West and Michener Road for a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with an ankle injury.
Police say Highway Traffic Act charges have been laid in both collisions.
