Vehicles collapse into sinkhole at south Edmonton dealership
Several vehicles fell into a sinkhole at a car dealership in south Edmonton.
There were four cars in the hole at Infiniti South Edmonton's parking lot when CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene just before 10:45 a.m.
"This is very rare. It's a big one and luckily there's only four in there and not a whole parking lot," Dale Jackson with Cliffs Towing said.
Jackson said two of the vehicles in the sinkhole are new, one is used and one is a customer's car. He added the vehicles didn't sustain "a lot of damage."
It took about an hour and a half to pull all the vehicles out of the sinkhole.
Lucky Uppal, an employee at the next-door Mercedes dealership, says their surveillance camera caught the sinkhole, although they declined to share the video.
“Looked at the camera around midnight. You can see them slowly collapsing into the ground,” he told CTV News Edmonton.
EPCOR was on scene, but officials say because the sinkhole happened on private property, it's up to the dealership to deal with it.
Infiniti employees declined to speak with CTV News Edmonton.
