Vehicles lined up for 1.6 kilometres as COVID-19 testing sites reopen in Metro Vancouver

COVID-19 testing sites that closed in Metro Vancouver because of extreme cold weather reopened Monday, and were quickly overwhelmed once again with test-seekers, resulting in more hours-long waits.

Last week, Vancouver Coastal Health closed its St. Vincent and Vancouver International Airport testing centres as the region experienced record-breaking low temperatures. Before the closures, many going to the sites had to stay in line for several hours to get a test, and with the reopening, it appears waits are just as long.

On Monday, one driver at the St. Vincent testing centre told CTV News Vancouver she'd been waiting for more than three hours. A line of cars approximately 1.6 kilometres long was seen down Cambie Street, looping onto King Edward Avenue.

This was in spite of the VCH-sponsored emergency department wait times website saying the wait at that facility was only 30 minutes. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to VCH for information on that discrepancy.

Meanwhile, the wait at the Richmond collection centre Monday afternoon was listed as nearly five hours long.

Even after staying in line, some may be given a rapid test to take home. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explained last week that the "more-accurate" PCR tests are being prioritized for those who are considered "highest risk."

In an effort to manage capacity, both Henry and VCH asked some to forego testing altogether.

"To preserve testing capacity for those at higher risk from COVID-19 at this time, people do not need to get a test if they are fully vaccinated, have mild symptoms, and are able to self-isolate until symptoms improve," VCH said online when announcing the testing centres were open again.

Those seeking other options for testing in the VCH region can go to go to a testing site at the University of British Columbia, which only offers takeaway rapid tests, or go to an urgent and primary care centre offering testing. According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's collection centre dashboard, several of those locations are by appointment only.