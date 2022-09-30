iHeartRadio

Vehicles reportedly shot with pellets


An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV News)

Guelph police are appealing to witnesses and potental victims after two vehicles were reportedly shot with pellet guns Thursday evening.

At around 7:40 p.m., police were called to the area of Downe Road and Teal Drive. A man told officers he was driving into Guelph when he heard a loud bang on the passenger side of his vehicle. Officers found a small dent consistent with a pellet from an air gun, police said in a media release.

Police say while they were on scene, they were approached by a nearby resident who told officers that her vehicle was also struck while she was driving. The vehicle is reported to have similar damage. The total damage is estimated at $500. The area was checked with no results.

Police believe there may be more victims and asks anyone who has additional information to call Guelph police.

