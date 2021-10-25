Vehicles, trailers among $190K worth of stolen property seized from Brant and Norfolk Counties
Provincial police seized around $190,000 in stolen property, including vehicles, trailers and tools, following search warrants in Brant and Norfolk Counties.
The investigation started in July 2021 at a residential property in Brant County. Through August and September, police said they executed a total of three warrants at locations in Brant County and Norfolk County.
They recovered around $190,000 worth of property, police said in a news release.
A 24-year-old, 35-year-old and 42-year-old, all from Brant County, along with a 29-year-old from Hamilton and a 50-year-old from Haldimand County are all facing multiple charges, including possession of stolen property and some weapons charges.
They're all expected to appear in Brantford court at a later date.
