Veltman defence team asks for more time to prepare
Nathaniel Veltman, the 20-year-old charged with killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, appeared in court Wednesday.
Veltman appeared for less than five minutes via video from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre wearing an orange jumpsuit and a mask. He appeared to have had a haircut.
His defence team told the court they need more time to request and receive disclosure surrounding the case.
Veltman is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the June 6 attack that police say constituted terrorism.
The Afzaal family was walking on Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were struck by a pickup truck.
Talat Afzaal, 74; her son Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife Madiha Salman, 44; and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were killed. Nine-year-old Fayez was seriously injured.
Veltman was remanded in custody until his next court appearance Nov. 17.
