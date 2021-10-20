Veltman defence team asks for more time to prepare

Nathaniel Veltman, the 20-year-old charged with killing four members of a London, Ont. Muslim family, appeared in court Wednesday.

Veltman appeared for less than five minutes via video from the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre wearing an orange jumpsuit and a mask. He appeared to have had a haircut.

His defence team told the court they need more time to request and receive disclosure surrounding the case.

Veltman is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the June 6 attack that police say constituted terrorism.

The Afzaal family was walking on Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were struck by a pickup truck.

Talat Afzaal, 74; her son Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife Madiha Salman, 44; and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were killed. Nine-year-old Fayez was seriously injured.

Veltman was remanded in custody until his next court appearance Nov. 17.