Veltman makes brief appearance in court Friday

The man charged in connection in the deaths of four members of London's Afzaal family made a brief appearance in court Friday.

21-year-old Nathaniel Veltman appeared via Zoom from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre for a pre-trial motion.

There is currently a publication ban in place on evidence heard during the court proceedings.

Veltman is charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder for allegedly driving a truck that struck and killed four members and injured one member of the Afzaal family on June 6, 2021.

The accused will be back in court on June 13.