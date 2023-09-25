Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 12

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

The officers who arrived on scene after the arrest of Nathaniel Veltman in a west London, Ont. parking lot minutes after the Afzaal family was run down took the stand on Friday.

Here’s what you need to know before the trial resumes on Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED ON FRIDAY?

On Friday, London Police Service Const. Leavoy-Costa resumed her testimony, while another officer who arrived on scene moments after Veltman’s arrest also took the stand.

Leavoy-Costa testified that she pulled into the Cherryhill Mall parking lot where Veltman had parked, and she parked her cruiser in front of his black pickup truck.

She said that when looking at the pickup truck, “There appeared to be human tissue on the hood and fabric on the grill.”

When she described Veltman’s demeanour, Leavoy-Costa testified, “There were multiple times where he appeared to be smiling,” and, “He was excited...it was a joyous yelling and screaming. He was causing a scene.”

Det. Const. Matthew Hietkamp told the court on Friday he was on duty that night and was quickly re-directed to the Cherryhill Mall parking lot. When he arrived, Veltman was already in police custody.

Hietkamp testified, “He (Veltman) was happy, smiling, he was giddy.”

On Friday, the jury also saw released video footage of Veltman’s first interviews with police after the attack.

Veltman told Det. Micha Bourdeau that he was not a white supremacist, but a nationalist, and that he blamed the government, the media, the education system and big corporations for his actions.

“So I decided, ‘Alright this is it, I’m going to commit a terrorist attack,’ I would blame the Western governments for what happened. You can say, ‘Oh it’s your fault Nate, you chose to commit violence,’ but guess what, I’m not allowed any other option of violence. They leave you no choice, they leave us no option,” he said.

As for his state of mind at the time, Veltman said he did not plan on pleading insanity, nor did he plan on claiming he was in a psychotic state. He told Bourdeau that committing the attack “was actually surprisingly easy.”

“I want the world to know why I did what I did so I’m just going to tell you,” he said.

WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON MONDAY?

The jury was released mid-afternoon on Friday, and is expected back in court on Monday at 10 a.m. for the resumption of evidence.

It is unclear which witness will take the stand on Monday.

A RECAP OF WEEK ONE

The murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.

Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.

A RECAP OF WEEK TWO

Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 9-1-1 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK THREE

During the third week of the trial, testimony was heard from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske