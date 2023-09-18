Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 8

WARNING: The videos and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

On Friday, the jury saw videos of Veltman in London Police Service custody.

Here’s what you need to know going into Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED ON FRIDAY?

The jury heard Veltman say to the investigating officer that he didn’t regret doing what he did, claiming that it was revenge for crimes he believes were committed by Muslims.

Veltman acknowledged that he killed four people by crashing into them, saying that he knew they were Muslim from the clothes they were wearing.

Veltman said while doing online school during the COVID-19 pandemic, he felt like he was in jail and he was going insane. He also became interested in politics during the Donald Trump election in 2016 when he turned 18, “That’s the moment I discovered the media was dishonest...I went right down the rabbit hole.”

He said western governments don’t defend his freedom of speech. Veltman said he started a plan in March of 2021, “I don’t think anybody would have any idea what I was planning...this was 100 per cent politically motivated.”

WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT MONDAY?

The Crown is expected to continue its case.

VIDEO CAPTURES MOMENTS LEADING UP TO THE CRASH

On Thursday, the jury was shown nearby surveillance video that depicted the moments leading up to the crash.

Submitted as evidence, the video depicts the Afzaal family walking near the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road on June 6, 2021.

A black pickup truck is then seen travelling north on Hyde Park Road while the family of five stand near the intersection. The court has previously heard that the pickup truck then made a U-turn and seconds later, the truck was seen speeding southbound in the direction of the family.

The video was edited by the court to stop before the moment of impact.

Later in the day, the jury continued watching video first introduced on Wednesday which shows accused Nathaniel Veltman, 22, moments after his arrest while he was inside the London Police Service Headquarters.

In the video, Veltman was seen pacing back and forth in a holding cell while wearing a white t-shirt with a black cross on it, and from time to time was seen laying down on a concrete block.

ADDITIONAL MOMENTS FROM WEEK ONE

Opening statements were made at the Windsor Superior Courthouse on Monday.

Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh presented the jury with the evidence the Crown intends to call, in which Veltman intentionally drove his pickup truck into the Afzaal family “because they were Muslims.”

Following the Crown presenting its opening statements, the first witness to be called at the trial by Shaikh was an Afzaal family member who told the jury his family was “peace loving.”

On Tuesday, a cab driver and 9-1-1 dispatcher took the stand for the prosecution, while two videos and a 9-1-1 call were played for the jury.

In the first video, a heavily damaged black pickup truck entered a London shopping centre moments after a family of five was run down.

The defence has acknowledged the driver of the truck was Nathaniel Veltman.

On Wednesday, a Londoner testified about what she saw on June 6, 2021 from the balcony of her apartment on South Carriage Road.

Lindsay Marshall told the jury she heard “an engine rev,” drive through the intersection at Hyde Park Road, go up onto the sidewalk and drive into either a “mailbox or a sign.”

It wasn’t until an officer arrived on scene Marshall realized it was a person she saw thrown 30 to 40 feet in the air.

WHAT ELSE DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE TRIAL?

The trial got underway on Sept. 5 in which members of the jury were selected over a two-day process. In all, 14 jurors, consisting of eight men and two women, and two alternates were selected.

Last year, Justice Renee Pomerance moved the trial from London to Windsor.

On Sept. 8, it was determined that after some “intense negotiations,” the number of witnesses expected to by the Crown ended up being cut down.

It’s estimated that the trial will now take approximately eight weeks.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat.

The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske