Veltman trial, day 10: Crown resumes case

WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some readers

The ongoing murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its 10th day Thursday as the Crown resumes its case.

Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son, the lone survivor, suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.

Court was in session on Wednesday, but the jury was not in as lawyers and the judge argued legal matters that were under a publication ban.

CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:

Hicks is picking up the cross-examination at the second interview. Its conducted around 10am on Monday June 7, approximately 14 hours after the attack.

GRAPHIC WARNING



The defence has conceded Veltman was the driver of a pickup truck who drove into the family while they were waiting to cross the street.



The jury has already heard evidence and Veltman himself tell police "I'm gonna commit a terrorist act".

"It seemed it was starting to sink in,"-Det. Bourdeau tells the jury today.



"He was quieter"



Veltman also admitted to the detective he was "confused"

Det. Bourdeau asked Veltman if he purchased the pickup truck "for this purpose"



"I can neither confirm nor deny"-Veltman

"I believe his mind was probably racing,"-Det. Bourdeau

"Considering the circumstances this didn't seem out of the ordinary,"-Det. Bourdeau when asked by Hicks if this gave him reason to be worried about Veltmans' mental state

Hicks asks for the morning break.

Hicks outlining every instance where Veltman declined to answer questions by Det. Bourdeau.

Hicks is done.. Crown attorney Fraser Ball gets a chance to re-examine Det. Bourdeau.

He says there is protocols to take care of arrested parties but none of them are geared to making life uncomfortable for people who are accused of a crime.

Ball is asking about Det. Bourdeau's actions with respect to giving Veltman the right to a lawyer.



Hicks rises in objection. Jury released for the lunch break.



Back @ 215pm.

Court is back, Justice Pomerance starts with an instruction to the jury about redacted portions of the police interviews, she says all lawyers have agreed its content that wasn't pertinent to the case before them.

The next crown witness is Constable Brock Dease with the London police service, he was working on June 6, 2021. He got a call around 8:43pm......

The next witness is Constable Michael Olszowy, also with the London police. He was on his 12th shift on June 6, being "coached" by Cnst. Dease. They had just started work at 7pm (the collision occurred at 840pm)

Hicks rises in objection about the evidence on demeanour of his client.



The judge has dismissed the jury for the day. They will return Friday @ 10am.



