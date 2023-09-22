Veltman trial, day 11: Evidence resumes

WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some readers

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the deaths of the Afzaal family, resumes in court Friday.

Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Five members of the Afzaal family, were out for a walk on June 6, 2021 in London, Ont. when they were struck by a pick-up truck.

Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son, suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.

London Police Service Det. Micha Bourdeau returned to the stand Thursday. He has spent multiple days testifying for prosecution as well as undergoing cross examination by Veltman’s lawyer Christopher Hicks.

The Superior Court of Justice has released surveillance video from two interviews with Bourdeau and Veltman after the attack.

The jury is returning Friday for the resumption of the Crown’s case.

CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:

ICYMI: here's what happened yesterday & where today is picking up https://t.co/k2u8WgaYnA

GRAPHIC



Cnst. Leavoy-Costa says both headlights were broken & fabric was "wedged" betweeen the hood & side of the truck

Cnst. Leavoy-Costa is the officer who parked her cruiser in front of the truck, turned the truck off and pulled the keys from the ignition. She testified after the truck was photographed by forensic identification officers, it was towed. She remained on the scene until 6am.

Hicks asking about her evidence describing Veltmans' demeanour at the time of the arrest, "jumpy", "yelling" and "excitable"

She admits it was a range of emotions.

"So perhaps your testimony today you miss remembered in some way?"-Hicks



"I don't think that's fair to say,"-Cnst. Leavoy-Costa that the search of Veltman was handled by 1 of the other 2 officers on scene

Officer Sarah Cochrane was first on scene, officer Jamie Chamberlain arrived at the exact time as Cnst. Leavoy-Costa.

In her previous evidence she said she saw him prone (lying on his stomach) with his hands behind his head.

She says when she first got there he was on his knees, when she looked back Veltman was prone on the ground.

Hicks critical of not including time stamps in her notes.



"No, sir, it was a chaotic scene,"-Cnst. Leavoy-Costa who also says the electronic system would record certain timestamps on officer actions/interactions

Cnst. Leavoy-Costa asked about the "pat down search" of Veltman she participated in.



"Thats unusual for a woman to do is it not?"-Hicks.



Crown objects to the question, jury released for morning break.

All 3 officers participated in a "pat down" search on Veltman, looking for weapons on him, after finding machete and a pocketknife in the truck.



Cnst. Leavoy-Costa says she's learned in her career "complacency kills".

Defence concludes cross-examination of Cnst. Leavoy-Costa.



Crown attorney Jennifer Moser re-examines.

Detective-constable Matthew Hietkamp of the London Police Service was dispatched to "help & assist" for a call "that an individual had struck people", telling the jury "we were getting updates constantly"

When they arrived, the detention garage was closed so they had to wait for a suspect before them to be processed before moving Veltman out of the cruiser. Det.Cnst. Hietkamp didn't how long they waited but said it happens all the time and they can't "jump the cue".

Veltman was in one cruiser and Det.-Cnst. Hietkamp travelled in his own cruiser with the arresting officer to HQ. On route, he testified Veltman appeared to be "giddy", "happy" and "smiling as he looked" around at the traffic around them.

He participated in the booking process for Veltman and escorted him to the interview room to speak with 'duty counsel'. That ends his involvement with Veltman on June 6.

That concluded the crowns' evidence. Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks asks questions about Veltman's demeanour in the cruiser on route to HQ.