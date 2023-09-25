Veltman trial, day 12: Jury hears from forensic identification officer

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who has been accused of intentionally striking a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck, enters its third week Monday as the Crown continues to call witnesses.

Veltman, 22, is facing four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the deaths of the Afzaal family. Hehas pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Five members of the Afzaal family, were out for a walk on June 6, 2021 in London, Ont. when they were struck by a pick-up truck.

Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son, suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.

The Crown has called Det. Const. Chris Thomas, a forensic identification officer with the London Police Service to testify Monday.

CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:

Crown Attorney Fraser Ball has called Detective Constable Chris Thomas, a forensic identification officer with the London Police service, a role he's held for the past 5 years.

The crown is giving each juror a physical copy of all the photos taken by Det. Cnst. Thomas.

GRAPHIC



There is a plastic evidence bag over the front left fender. Det. Cnst. Thomas says its to protect what he believes is "biological evidence" on the truck.

These photos were taken 10:02 p.m., 1.5 hours after the pickup struck a family of 5 at the corner of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road in the city of London

A series of small blue cones appear to follow the path of the pickup truck, up off the street and onto the sidewalk and onto the grass and then back down onto the street.

A closeup picture of the blue cones are right beside black marks & scuff marks on the sidewalk concrete.

That concludes Det. Cnst. Thomas' examination in chief by CA Ball. Hicks questioning now..

He's asking Det. Cnst. about a knife he photographed and seized at the mall parking lot that was never processed as part of the investigation.

Det. Cnst. Thomas asked about pieces of plastic "shards" he photographed and seized for the traffic management investigators.

Hicks gets Det. Cnst. Thomas to confirm he didn't take any fingerprints off any items seized either at the scene of the collision or where the pickup truck was seized.

CA Ball asks for the morning break. Jury excused.

She's instructing the jury to not attach any significance to the fact there was a scene scan done for the investigation but it won't be shown during the trial.



Its because of an agreed statement of facts; Veltman admits he was driving the truck that struck the Afzaal family.

Det. Cnst. Thomas' evidence is concluded by Ball.



Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh has called a forensic identification officer who conducted a search warrant at Veltmans' apartment and went to search his pickup truck at a towing yard.

Kudos to my colleague @NPaparellaCTV who caught it..

On June 13, 2021, @ 12:47p.m. he went to a tow yard, in the police compound; a section that only has "limited" access. He noticed and broke the seal on the truck door; the seal indicates no one else had been in the truck since it was seized at the parking lot.

"It was really tight quarters" he says, that the compound bay was too small for him to be able to back up as much as he would have liked for a full view of the truck.

The first photo, clearly shows the truck in a small bay, not much bigger than a car wash bay. It does have significant front end damage but the front grill is not bent or damaged at all.

There is also some grass stuck in the bottom passenger side of the grill guard.

At this point, Shaikh is reading in an agreed statement of facts.

GRAPHIC



Shaikh says the DNA of two members of the Afzaal family was identified on the hood of the truck and DNA was identified of a 3rd victim on the front "push bar" or "grill guard"

Shaikh says she has a lot more questions for Det. Cnst. Veerman so court is on lunch break until 215pm.