Veltman trial, day 13: Crown to present more evidence

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

The Crown is expected to present more evidence Tuesday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of intentionally running down Muslim family in a London, Ont. vehicle attack, continues.

Veltman, 22, is facing four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the deaths of the Afzaal family who were out for a walk on June 6, 2021 when they were struck.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son, suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.

Monday saw two London Police Service forensic identification officers take the stand.

In an agreed statement of facts, Veltman has admitted he was behind the wheel of his Dodge Ram pickup truck that struck the Afzaal family while they waited to cross the street at Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.

The trial enters its 13th day Tuesday.

CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:

Before we get started with evidence, a reminder about the victims in this case.



Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their daughter Yumnah Afzaal were all killed on June 6 2021. Their (then) nine year old son was seriously injured but he survived his injuries.

So today we pick up the defence cross-examination of Det. Cnst. Veerman, a forensic identification specialist with the London Police Service. Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks is pulling up the images this officer took inside Veltmans' downtown London studio apartmnet.

Hicks asking if the Det. Cnst. examined anything



"I just too pictures"-Det. Cnst. Veerman

The next crown witness is Detective Michael Budzyn with the London Police service, who had a "number" of roles in connection to the Veltman case.



Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh wants to focus on just two.

In early morning hours of June 7, 2021, he was involved in the seizure of the pickup truck at the shopping mall. Cnst. Leavoy-Costa was guarding the truck. He was there to have it towed to a nearby towing yard. Officers followed the flatbed truck from the lot into the tow yard.

Det. Budzyn's role in the apartment search on June 12



"I was there to assist other officers in making any seizures, those items found would be photographed by forensic identification officer (Veerman) and then i sealed them into LPS evidence bags."

Det. Budzyn says this happened after the room had been photographed.



He then laid out what he found for another image. Shaikh is putting those images in front of the jury now.

The key chain indicates the truck is 2016 but that its blue in colour, which matches the colour in the still images the jury saw yesterday of the damaged truck.



Previously, court heard the truck was black (Note: thats how it appears in the surveillance video)

Shaikh has asked him to cut open the evidence bag and place the document into a court exhibit sleeve.

Det. Budzyn searched the round wooden kitchen table.



From it, he seized "another piece of lined paper with hand-writing on it"

It also says on the bottom... "(???)" scribbled over.. and "+++ even more"

Hicks asking about Det. Budzyn 's actions while the truck keys were seized and sealed at the mall parking lot.

On June 12, he removed the keys from the sealed bag to unlock the pickup truck. Hicks asking about the time stamp once again.

Hicks asking Det. Budzyn if he seized the financial institution document in the drawer and whether or not it matched the same institution as the debit/credit card found in the center cup holder of Veltman's truck.

Hicks resumes with questions confirming Veltmans' wallet contents and his birth certificate and the spare key.



With that.. Hicks concludes his questions of Det. Budzyn.

She was asked to look @ entrance & exit cameras at Veltmans' apartment building, there were 16 cameras, but the main one was the front door so she focused there.

The first video on the screen for the jury shows June 6 @ 9:09am.. Veltman is seen leaving his apartment and going to the stairwell.. it looks like he's holding a window screen and there's other items in his left hand.

Veltman is seen taking all the items (looks like books) from the stairwell into the garbage room... he exits with his hands empty.

The next camera shows Veltman exit the stairwell and return to his unit just moments later.

Again, same camera.. now its 7:58pm.. Veltman walks from his unit and into the stairwell.

Shaikh concludes her direct evidence.



Hicks: "theres not much to cross exam you on, we all see what happens" Mr Veltman walking in and out of his apartment.



So he asks for the Detective to pull our her hand-written notes.

Shaikh rises "your honour i'm just wondering what the relevance of these questions is?"



Justice Pomerance asks the jury to "briefly" retire.



Anything said now is subject to a publication ban.

The jury is now being released early for their lunch.



Court resumes @ 215pm.

The trial has resumed for the afternoon session.



The crown has called their next witness, Constable Sarah Cochrane, with the London Police Service.

She testified she was on her way to the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road when she "made my own decision" to attend a different location --> towards the mall parking lot because "I was advised the suspect was there"

Cnst. Cochrane says she saw the pickup truck, the cab driver and the accused, Nathaniel Veltman.

Cnst. Cochrane is explaining her actions, step by step, as shown in this video https://t.co/nIR6xYBFwZ

Cnst. Cochrane says updates were "constant" coming into her portable radio with an earpiece

When she first saw Veltman, he was standing, but once she pulled her cruiser closer he went down to his knees



"This position is a position of disadvantage (to her own safety),"-Cnst. Cochrane

Cnst. Cochrane want to see if he would follow orders so she directed him to go down into the "t formation" to put his arms out to the side, flat on his stomach. She grabbed his right arm and put it behind his back, placed her knee on his "belt area" to place him in handcuffs

Cnst. Cochrane says Veltman was "cooperative"



"I advised him he was under arrest for dangerous operation (of a vehicle),"-Cnst. Cochrane.

According to her call notes, this happened @ 847pm.

Cnst. Cochrane got him on his knees and then stood Veltman up and walked him to her cruiser.



"He did say some things to me,"-Cnst. Cochrane but Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser does not ask her to elaborate





Note: the jury has previously heard evidence the Afzaal family was struck around 840pm

Cnst. Cochrane unzipped the leather jacket and let it hang from Veltman's handcuffed wrists while she undid the bulletproof vest because it was "fastened" the exact same way as a police-issue bulletproof vest.

Cnst. Cochrane did not find any weapons on Veltman during her searches.



"He seemed happy, smiling, looking around. He didn't appear (to be) upset,"-Cnst. Cochrane