Veltman trial, day 14: Cross-examination of arresting officer

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family with his pick-up truck in London, Ont. continues Wednesday with the cross-examination of arresting officer Const. Sarah Cochrane.

Veltman, 22, has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the June 6, 2021 vehicle attack.

Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their daughter Yumnah were all killed. Their son, a nine year old at the time, survived with serious injuries.

While Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges, the defence has admitted the truck that struck them was driven by Veltman.

On Tuesday, court heard from arresting London police officer Const. Sarah Cochrane who testified about the day of the attack and Veltman’s demeanor during his arrest.

The trial continues Wednesday morning in Windsor Superior court.

Evidence resumes today with the arresting officer, Constable Sarah Cochrane. Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks is questioning the officer on cross-examination.

GRAPHIC



Note: this is approximately 7 minutes after Veltman has admitted (in previous court evidence) he struck the Afzaal family with his pickup truck on Hyde Park Rd & South Carriage Rd

Hicks is asking Cnst. Cochrane about her first interactions with Veltman, noting his client was cooperative and compliant during his arrest.

Cnst. Cochrane confirms Veltman was arrested for that offence while he was still on the ground.



"And thats all you said to him at that time?"-Hicks



"yes"-Cnst. Cochrane

Cnst. Cochrane says she found the empty knife sheath on his belt on the ground and then did a second search because of (what she now knows) was a bulletproof vest under this leather jacket.

Cnst. Cochrane says @ 8:50pm she advises Veltman was now under arrest for attempt murder.



@ 8:51pm "I read him his rights to counsel". She was outside the cruiser, he was the backseat.

Cnst. Cochrane says she asked if he understood and she got "a response". She asked if he wanted a lawyer and got a "response" but she isn't saying what that response was.

Hicks "without telling us what he said did you ask him anything after the primary caution?"



Cnst. Cochrane "no"

Cnst. Cochrane @ 8:56pm gave Veltman his rights to counsel again. He was arrested for a single count of first degree murder.

Hicks now going to when they arrive @ LPS HQ @ 908pm.

Hicks asking about the third search of Veltman once removed from Cnst. Cochrane's cruiser



"he was still happy, he didn't appear sad, he didn't appear any other emotions"

Hicks now asking for the video of inside HQ, outside the booking area in the "detention bay".



Hicks wants the officer to describe Veltmans' emotions.

This is a very "thorough" search-Cnst. Cochrane



Hicks describes it as "intense"

You can see Veltman is talking to one of the officers but the audio is redacted.

(Note: back when this video was first presented to the jury, they heard a small portion of the booking audio)

Court resumes, with Hicks bringing up the video of inside the booking unit @ LPS HQ.

The booking sergeant is going through the standard booking questions.. which the jury has previously heard.

Hicks asks Cnst. Cochrane to confirm Veltman is standing cooperatively at all times.

Hicks concludes with Cnst. Cochrane.



Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser rises for re-examination.

Moser asking about the time stamps of when the officer gave Veltman his cautions to the accused.

Moser asks if Cnst. Cochrane's watch was "synchronized" to the time stamp on the booking unit surveillance video. She says she didn't.



That concludes Cnst. Cochrane's evidence.

GRAPHIC



Moser: "Talat Afzaal (the grandmother) likely died on impact" having suffered blunt force injuries to her head, torso & extremities. She also suffered fractured bones and internal bleeding.

GRAPHIC



Yumnah, the teenager, suffered blunt force injuries "predominantly" to her torso along with fractured bones and internal bleeding.

Justice Renee Pomerance is releasing the jury for the day because she says the lawyers have some arguments to discuss.



The trial will resume Thursday @ 10am.



