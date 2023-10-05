Veltman trial, day 19: Crown to continue calling evidence

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman continued Thursday for what Justice Renee Pomerance said would probably be an “extremely short day” in Windsor Superior court.

Veltman, 22, has admitted in court to striking a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2023.

He is facing four counts of terror-motivated murder, and one count of attempted murder in connection to the deaths of the Afzaal family.

Four members of the family died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Wednesday, the jury learned about “The White Awakening,” a manifesto written by Veltman about one month before the June 6, 2021 attack.

In the manifesto, Veltman outlined his views on religion, democracy and ideology. CTV News Windsor made the decision to not report on offensive content contained in the manifesto.

He said he’s against multiculturalism and “mass immigration,” and believes there is a lot of “Muslim on white” crime, although he had no specific examples other than theories that had been debunked.

The jury also learned Veltman downloaded and viewed two videos of mass shootings and two other manifestos penned by mass shooters in two other countries.

CTV Windsor’s Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:

This is all in relation to the June 2021 deaths of 4 members of the Afzaal family: grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their teenage daughter Yumnah. Their (then) 9 year old son survived serious injuries.

So today, the jury is now in the courtroom with some instructions from Justice Pomerance.



"I have good news and bad news" she tells them, the good news is they will get an extra long Thanksgiving Weekend....

She has advised the jury after today's short day, they won't be needed until next Tuesday (Monday is Thanksgiving statutory holiday).

GRAPHIC



It did read.. "From 5 seconds before the impact the accelerator pedal was depressed 100%."



Shaikh says it should be 4 seconds.

Shaikh then tells the jury she wants to present more of the surveillance videos from inside Veltman's apartment.



(The jury has already seen his movements in and out of his unit the day of the attack.)

On June 5 (the day before the attack) Veltman returns home @ 3:39am.



He exits his unit & building with an "individual" (a young white male) around 3:21pm.

The video now jumps to June 6 (the day of the attack) @ 1:20am, showing Veltman returning home with a reusable grocery shopping bag full of items.

Between 1:37am & 1:48am, Veltman makes 3 trips from his unit to the buildings' garbage room.



He throws away @ least 4 cardboard boxes (one a large rectangular one & another a mangled shipping box) and a "large wooden pallet".

The lawyers agree "Mr. Veltman" was walking in "the same manner" in this video clip (which the jury did not see) as the other video clips they did see.



They all agree the timestamp on the apartment building surveillance cameras is 14 minutes ahead of real time.

Shaikh plays the 21st and final video clip showing Veltman returning to his unit empty handed @ 2:02am.



(Note: the jury has not been told a reason why the video clip of the garbage bag and "item" in his hands is not being shown to them.)

The Crown has called 19 witnesses, over 15 days in court. They have submitted dozens of images, has 30 exhibits and presented 9 Agreed Statements of Fact.

(Reporter note: the defence has not indicated if they will call evidence or not. All of the discussions that happen in this courtroom between now and next Tuesday are subject to a publication ban.)



So for now.. -30-