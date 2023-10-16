Veltman trial, day 24: Accused continues testimony

WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, resumed in Windsor's Superior Court Monday with the accused returning to the stand in his own defence.

Veltman has been charged with fourt counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the June 6, 2021 vehicle attack that killed four members of the Afzaal family.

Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their daughter Yumnah were all killed. Their son, a nine year old at the time, survived serious injuries.

Through evidence previously presented by the Crown, Veltman has admitted he was driving the pickup truck that hit the family.

However, Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He says he also had conversations with imaginary people to cope with his depression.

Veltman says he was paranoid about the government tracking his actions online so he used "tor browser". It also helped him, he says, to access content that was only available on the dark web.

GRAPHIC



Veltman says he went to a home-school conference when he was a teenager & he says he was shown "really graphic videos of fetuses"



They "filled me with horror & revulsion" and he wondered why no one else was "freaking out" the way he did to seeing it.

Veltman says he never acted on his "promise to God" to follow through on his beliefs about abortions

Veltman says he then starting to thinking about all the shooting videos he repeatedly watched and all the far right extremism online.... "all of a sudden all these justifications disappeared"

GRAPHIC



Veltman says the urge to kill himself was overwhelming but "after a few hours the panic slowly started to subside"

Veltman took the psilocybin around 3-330am on June 5, 2021: "the panic lasted for a few hours" but around 7am it "started to subside"

Hicks now referencing a sheet of paper found in Veltmans apartment that compared vehicle speeds against injuries

Veltman says the drugs "would have been out of my system by this time"

A friend came to Veltmans' apartment, wanting to see his new truck



"I obliged him" but Veltman says he wasn't feeling well enough to "hang out", adding he wanted to show his friend his "weapons bag" which included the bulletproof vest & helmet

Veltman says he also consumed a lot of "anti government" content, including how to protect yourself from it "ever since covid"

"The whole city would look hostile"-Veltman says adding as soon as he was away from the computer he was hit with a "wave" of despair, depression and paranoia

"It was no longer just a thought" Veltman says about committing an act of violence "I cannot spend another night in here like this"

On one hand Veltman says he couldn't stand being in his apartment but on the other he thought about commiting an act "in the future"



So he started driving to Toronto.

Veltman says he started driving to Toronto with the helmet, the vest & he doesn't remember if he was wearing the tshirt or not



He also had his "weapons bag".

During the "road trip" to Toronto Veltman thought "it wasn't like other times when i had gone on a trip where i felt excited."



"I kept having this nagging feeling sometings' not right."

When he got to Toronto, Veltman explained his thoughts

"What am I doing here?"

"Why am I here?

"Why do I feel like I'm in a dream?"

..he says he doesn't know where he was in the city.

Hicks "how did you feel about the prospect of harming someone?"



Veltman "it didn't feel good at all" so he says he drove away "as fast as I could"

"I put the stuff on for fun"-Veltman for why he wore the vest and helmet while driving in Toronto, by the time he got back to London he took the helmet off



The vest was under a jacket.

Hicks picking up where he left off, evening of June 5, 2021



Veltman has returned now to his apartment in downtown London around 2am



"I was feeling very sick and repulsed about what had happened in Toronto"-Veltman

The wooden pallet was from his friend Ishmael's "truck parts"

"I woke up with the same sick feeling," Veltman says he was "disgusted" with the day before and was going to try to go to work



"I was very disconnected, I was wondering when it was going to go away"-Veltman

GRAPHIC



He says he was repulsed by the idea that he drove to Toronto with thoughts of hurting a group of muslims he saw walking down the sidewalk. He says he was also very agitated by having to wear a mask at work.

Hicks: "Was this a normal day at work for you?"



Veltman: "No. I had kindof forgotten about this experience (of taking psilocybin)"

Veltman says he had to wear those clothing because he was working in a commercial workplace and his employer enforced the clothing and boots.

Veltman says he was living this "out of control lifestyle" of being on the computer for long hours even if he had to work the next day.

GRAPHIC



Veltman says he felt "everything could just end" --> his anger about "atrocities perpetrated by muslins" if he acted on his urges



Instead.. he drove home "very fast"

Veltman says its hard for him to recall all the content he watched that evening

Veltman says every work break he was looking at "this content"



If he didn't work, "it was usually what I was looking at all day long"

GRAPHIC



"I took the shirt (white shirt with spray painted black cross) off the wall and put it on, thinking about the possibility that if i came across these people, what might happen"-Veltman

GRAPHIC



"I began driving still asking what is going on, why is this dream-like feeling still not going away?"-Veltman says he got nervous thinking what would happen if he actually acted on it

GRAPHIC



Veltman says "it was somewhat similar to the incident in toronto" driving around random streets, panicking about the thought of if "i end up acting out on these thoughts"

GRAPHIC



"I didn't know where I was at the time, but i know now where this incident happened,"-Veltman

GRAPHIC



"I recall thinking I need to turn around and go back" he says while describing while he's on Hyde Park Rd "when all of a sudden I came across the victims...."

Hicks "Your Honour, I'm getting into a new area now so I'd like to ask to adjourn for the day."

The trial will resume, for Veltmans fourth day on the stand, Tuesday @ 10am



-30-