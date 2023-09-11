Veltman trial day 3: Opening statements

Opening statements in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck in June of 2021 will get underway on Monday.

Here’s what to expect.

WHAT TO EXPECT ON MONDAY

The Crown and defence are expected to make their opening statements at the Windsor Superior Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Monday.

While it remains unclear how long opening statements will take, it’s expected that the Crown will then call its first witness afterwards.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, London Mayor Josh Morgan said that he, along with many other people throughout London and across the country, will be following the proceedings “with great interest.”

Much like how the community came together after the June 6, 2021 attack, Morgan asked the community to once again come together as the trial officially gets underway.

“I urge all Londoners to unite once more with support, kindness and empathy for the Muslim community – and all those who believe in love over hate," the statement read.

WILL THE TRIAL BE SHORTENED?

On Friday, Nathaniel Veltman’s lawyer Christopher Hicks told CTV News London that the trial — which was originally scheduled for 12 to 14 weeks — may only need half of the allotted time.

This comes after the Crown and the defence went over the list of 40 prosecution witnesses set to testify, and after some “intense negotiations” ended up cutting down the number of witnesses.

Hicks said he is aware that the case is being closely watched.

“It is a notorious case already,” said Hicks. “It’s very interesting with four counts of first degree murder and a terrorism charge as well...so it’s going to be a ground-breaking case in many ways.”

JURY SELECTION

The trial got underway on Sept. 5 in which members of the jury were selected over a two-day process.

In all, 14 jurors and two alternates were selected.

Jurors have been asked to return Monday at 10 a.m. for the start of the trial. The remaining members of Tuesday’s jury pool have also been asked to return Monday.

Last year, Justice Renee Pomerance moved the trial from London to Windsor.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat.

The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske