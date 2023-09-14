Veltman trial day 6 — Jury to see videos from inside police headquarters

As the trial of Nathaniel Veltman continues in Windsor Thursday, the jury is expected to see more surveillance videos from inside London Police Service headquarters on June 6 -7, 2021.

Veltman, 22, is facing four charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder in connection with the deaths of a London, Ont. family.

Five members of the Afzaal family were out for a walk along Hyde Park Road on June 6, 2021 when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks told jurors there is four hours of surveillance videos to watch.

The defence wants to show Veltman’s “progress” through the police station after his arrest and before his arraignment on the charges.

CTV Windsor's Michelle Malukse is live from the courtroom on day 6:

Here's what you need to know going into Thursday.

The charges are a result of the deaths of 4 members of the same family; grandmother Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumnah, 15, & their son, a 9 year old was “severely” injured but survived

A warning before we get started, as always, some of the content may be disturbing and or upsetting to some people.

The jury is expecting to continue watching video from inside London Police HQ, from approximately 930pm on June 6, 2021 - less than an hour after the family was struck.

The jury is watching video of Veltman waiting in a small room to speak with a lawyer. In the beginning he lays down and puts his hands behind his head, but then starts pacing and it appears he's talking to himself.

Now that they've slowed the video down to normal speed it looks more like he's wandering back and forth as opposed to pacing.

And then he lays down on a narrow bench about 40 minutes after entering the room which only has a phone and a plexiglass barricade where a lawyer would sit. He's waiting for whats called "duty counsel" - a lawyer who's made available to anyone who needs one 24/7.

Reminder: its a Sunday evening in June around 10pm

Around 10:35pm, Veltman picks up the phone to speak with someone, presumably a lawyer. Even if there was audio on this video we wouldn't be able to hear it as his conversation with a lawyer is confidential.

According to Hicks, this conversation lasts for 11 minutes so they're speeding up the video again.

Veltman finishes the call and then waits some more. He's sitting on the bench and then paces again.

He was in the interview room for 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Veltman is placed in a cell @ 11pm. Its got a concrete bed, no blanets or pillows or a toilet. He will be in here for 2 hours, so they're speeding it up six times.

He starts by sitting down but then paces back and forth with is hands in his pockets.

He eventually sits down, around 11:45pm (he entered around 11pm). He's swinging his feet back and forth.

The video continues but the judge has given the jury a morning break.

The jury is back. The judge has told them there is no audio in the interview room because that's where people are allowed to speak with the lawyers.

They're still going through the cell video (albeit sped up 6 times) of Veltman. Its after midnight now.....

Veltman alternates between sitting, pacing and is now laying down on the bed in the cell.

Around 1:18am (2 hours later) Veltman is escorted out of the cell by a Cadet from LPS.

Hicks asks Viktor Poc (who is a video analyst for LPS) to confirm there is no blanket/pillow/toilet in the cell & he is alone for the 2 hours and isn't offered food or drink that he can observe. (note: there is no audio on this file)

Hicks is ready to go to a different video so the judge is giving the jury their lunch break now.



Jury returning @ 215 pm.

The Crown intends to call their next witness tomorrow morning @ 10am. Jury released for the night.



