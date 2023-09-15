Veltman trial day 7 — Crown to continue case

The Crown is expected to continue its case, hearing from a police detective Friday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of murder in connection with the deaths of a London, Ont. Muslim family, continues.

Veltman, 22, is facing four charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Five members of the Afzaal family were out for a walk along Hyde Park Road on June 6, 2021 when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered.

Excerpts from the first part of Friday's trial are available here.

CTV Windsor’s Michelle Malukse is live from the courtroom on day 7:

Justice Pomerance starts by addressing the jury about emotional reactions to the opinions expressed by the accused, telling them it’s normal & human

“The question isn’t if the comments are offensive. The question is how do they relate to the case that’s before you to decide.” -Justice Pomerance

He said it was a “normal day”, he woke up feeling “sh**ty”, admits to consuming “shrooms” (magic mushrooms/psilocybin) the day before

He went home, “wrestling” with his self worth & decided to go back out. He told the detective he hesitated in the parking lot of his home but decided to go out.

GRAPHIC



“I was ready to throw my life away for what I considered to be the greater good.”



Describes his actions as “very, very distasteful”

GRAPHIC



He drove around London, pulled over to put on a bulletproof vest and helmet. Told police he also had an airsoft gun, machete and 2 knives in his truck.

GRAPHIC



He doesn’t know how many people were in the group or how old they might have been



“It all happened so fast”

GRAPHIC



He tells police “it was such a blur”, he is “still pretty shocked by what I did”, admits his foot was “pedal to the metal” in his truck and “I admit it was terrorism.”

He tells police he wasn’t under the influence of anything on the evening of June 6 other than the “come down” from “shrooms” he consumed the day before

GRAPHIC



“It had to be brutal. It had to be a very strong message.”

GRAPHIC exchange w detective

D:”who were they?”

V:”I don’t know”

D:”why did you kill them?”

V:”because they were Muslim”

D”how did you know?”

V:”well, from their clothes”

Court now on afternoon break until 215pm

Court resumes with Justice Pomerance giving a mid-trial instruction to the jury about Veltmans' confession about terrorism previously. She tells them even though he admitted it, it doesn't necessarily meet the legal test for a charge of terrorism.