Veltman trial, day 8: Crown continues case

WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some readers

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont., enters its eighth day as the Crown continues its case Monday.

Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

The jury has already heard evidence Veltman admits he struck and killed members of the Afzaal family on June 6, 2021.

Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son was “seriously” injured but survived.

On Friday, the jury saw videos of Veltman in London Police Service custody where he told officers the attack was politically motivated.

CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:

Good morning once again from Windsor's Superior Court. Its Day 6 of evidence in the Veltman trial.. ICYMI heres where we left off on Friday..https://t.co/bJkIYYxSRm

Today she advised that there was a "security incident" which caused the police to "evacuate" the courthouse out of an abundance of caution.

Evidence resumes with the second video-taped police statement with London Police detective Micah Bourdeau. It is is 10:20am on June 7, the morning after the attack.

The driver Nathaniel Veltman, 22, has previously admitted to striking the family with his pickup truck but has pleaded not guilty to terrorism-motivated first degree murder and attempted murder.

Det. Bourdeau asks him to explain his "thought process" when driving on Hyde Park Road in London



V:"I can't speak of it at this current time."

There's no one Veltman wants police to call, no family or friends he wishes to speak with and admits he wasn't "friendly" with anyone in his apartment building in downtown London.

Det. Bourdeau has left the interview room and Veltman is just waiting.... sitting.. standing for a moment.. put his head on his arms.. the detective returns with what appears to be a blanket or sweater (he previously admitted to being cold)

WARNING



"I had this huge sense of relief" after the attack. "It felt like a burden was off my back" but then admits he still feels sick about it "it wasn't a very pleasurable thing to do"

D:"Do you regret it now?"



V:"I don't know how I feel now, i'm still thinking" admits he was being cocky when he first arrested/interviewed

At the time of his arrest Veltman told police "i'm surprised the news is not here"

WARNING



Det asks if he belongs to a white nationalist/supremacy organization



"no, that would be stupid because it would put me on a watch list"

WARNING



He says warning #1 was to "send a message" against alleged crimes by muslims against white people and says "revenge is secondary"

D:"I don't agree with you,"



N:"Well, obviously"



D:"But i'm interested in understanding what motivated (you) to culminate in that decision that was made yesterday"

WARNING



Veltman won't answer any questions about his motivations, whether he went out with a specific intention, whether he knew the family, if he could see they were a family, if he had a specific number of injuries he wanted to inflict.

Det. Bourdeau is back "I have a lot of questions, this is a major incident"

D:"Can you see how that's confusing?"



V:"Well he's not really muslim" saying this friend only comes from a muslim family but he is "secular"

D:"This is a huge event, this is tragedy, I know you may not see it that way. It's important to me that we get this right."



V:"I understand that. There's nobody else that's in connection to what I did. This was lone wolf."

The 2 interviews are now made court exhibits.

LPS has "1 or 2" of what's referred to as "dry cells": no toilet, no sink just a concrete bench

Ball is done asking Det. Bourdeau questions.



Court on morning break. Defence will cross-examine Det. Bourdeau @ 1130am.

Det. Bourdeau says he has previously worked in drugs and guns units with London police

Det. Bourdeau says he reviewed the "call notes" generated by officers and 911 call takers

Detective also didn't know Veltman told police he had suicidal thoughts in the months before the attack

Correction: he can look at it to refresh his memory but can't use it to answer questions

Hicks asking if he can remember every investigator that was involved in the briefing. He says he needs to look at the document to answer that so the jury & detective Bourdeau is excused for legal argument.

The jury/witness are permitted to return to court.

There were approximately 20 officers/investigators were in the meeting. Not everyone spoke Det. Bourdeau says, just those who had something to add to the investigation in its early stages.

Hicks :"your notes are pretty bare bones" asking him about the notes from 23:21 hours which concluded just after midnight.



His final note is "tasked with interviewing arrested party"

Det. Bourdeau says he wasn't called in just to do the interview.



Hicks:"you're a trained interrogator?"



B:"I'm trained in interviewing"

Det. Bourdeau was not the lead investigator on the case.

The arresting officer, Constable Cochrane spoke at the briefing, but he doesn't recall her exact words.

hicks is asking Det. Bourdeau again about the briefing note so the crown asks for the jury to be excused.. again

23:21 - 00:12 is the length of the briefing meeting between June 6 into the 7th.

He recalls "some" of the things the arresting officer said at the briefing.



Between 00:12am & 01:15am Det. Bourdeau doesn't recall exactly what he did but he "reviewed" the notes on the matter. He says he doesn't recall if there was any information "in our system" about Veltman

Det. Bourdeau didn't know that Veltman was suicidal nor that he had consumed magic mushrooms the day before the incident.

Hicks asking if Det. Bourdeau knew how long Veltman had been "up" or "on his feet" when the interview started @ 1am June 7, the morning after the attack

Hicks asking how many times Veltman was searched. He says it would have been "normal" for an arrested party to be searched: on arrest and the cell bay

Det. Bourdeau says they seized the white tshirt that Veltman was wearing during the attack.



Court on lunch break until 215pm.

Court resumes... Hicks asks Det. Bourdeau... "searches are a way to control" a person whos' under arrest....?



Crown rises and asks for the jury to leave the courtroom.

Hicks returns to the issue of searches: Veltman had previously been searched twice so when he was searched before the first interview...

Hicks:"So the search was superfluous?"

Det. Bourdeau:"I don't agree with that"

The jury has previously seen video Veltman was searched upon arrest and again when he was booked by police @ HQ

"All I can confirm is he would have been up when he got there"-Det. Bourdeau who doesn't know exactly what Veltman did between his arrest and the 1am interview and whether or not he slept in between

"It was quite an urgent matter"-Det. Bourdeau

Hicks points out Veltman wasn't "going anywhere", was days if not weeks from a bail hearing, had no accomplices and the "weapon" used was seized.



H:"I'm going to suggest this wasn't urgent."

Det. Bourdeau"our city has never seen anything like that before"



"I would venture to say we didn't know what we were dealing with, we didn't know if there was further danger to the public"

Hicks "you did this (1am interview) to take advantage of Mr. Veltman" arguing Det. Bourdeau was "exploiting the vulnerability" of his client

Det. Bourdeau concedes it is cold in the detention unit but says it has nothing to do with taking advantage of people in custody

"I spoke to him at that point because we felt it was urgent to do so,"- Det. Bourdeau

Hicks notes Det. Bourdeau is trained in interviewing tactics, and as a result, Hicks alleges the investigator used the cold cell, lack of sleep, limited access to food/drink as methods to take advantage of Veltman's vulnerability

"Do you think that's fair and just?"-Hicks.



Det. Bourdeau says "he (Veltman) was willing to speak, he wanted to speak" and had he thought otherwise he would have stopped the interview

"He was treated like everybody else, badly"-Hicks says asking the detective if he's "willfully blind" to Veltman's treatment before the first interview



Hicks alleges Det. Bourdeau ignored how Veltman was treated before the 1am interview and they could have waited for it

The judge has asked the jury to leave.

The jury is now being called back into court.

For "various reasons" Justice Pomerance releasing the jury for the day. Trial resumes Tuesday @ 10am.



-30-