Veltman trial, day 9: Detective to continue testimony

WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some readers

The ongoing terrorism-motivated trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its ninth day Tuesday as testimony continues.

Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son was “seriously” injured but survived.

New video evidence was released on Monday at the request of defence lawyer Christopher Hicks, which depicted Veltman’s progress through the London Police Service Headquarters in the first 24 hours after his arrest.

Det. Micha Bourdeau, who interviewed Veltman after the attack, had his second day of testimony and is expected to continue Tuesday.

CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:

Today: the lawyers are arguing legal matters in the absence of the jury which means its not reportable



Court was on recess until 1035...

Justice Pomerance starts with an instruction about defence assertions yesterday the London police actions were “fair & just” during Veltmans initial detention

She also tells the jury it’s up to them to decide how much they rely on his video taped statements

Hicks references another part of the statement where Veltman talks about his mental health…



Crown objects

Jury asked to leave

Hicks believes that should have been a "warning bell" to the detective Veltmans' state of mind was not good.



D:"I had no concerns about his state of mind" - he interpreted these statements to be in the past not current depression or suicidal thoughts

"I had gotten pretty depressed on Saturday and I had taken a bunch of shrooms (psilocybin)"-Veltman



Hicks is that not an "alarm bell" about his state of mind?



Det. all i can say is i think "the feeling gross is the after affect of taking psilocybin"

Veltman told Det. Bourdeau he was feeling "pretty down" on his way to work that morning



Again, Hicks says its another indication of his clients poor mental status

Hicks asks if the cumulative references to feeling lousy, poor mental health in the past, being upset after the attack should have been a warning to police that Veltman wasn't in a good mental state at the time of the interview.



The detective disagrees

Defence asks for the morning break.



Court resumes with continuation of cross-examination of Det. Micah Bourdeau, the detective who interviewed Veltman twice.

Det. Bourdeau asked "Nate, how are you feeling?"



He answers that physically he's fine but that mentally he's in "turmoil" according to Hicks



"I have to digest quite a bit"-Veltman



D:"All i can say is i took that at face value"

After a few seconds he stands back up and paces again.. Det. Bourdeau comes back "you okay dude?"



V:"no i'm fine i'm just walking"

Det. Bourdeau said it looked like he might be ill after seeing the actions on a monitor



"I wasn't reading anything more into it"t, says if anything he thought it might have been "stomach issues"

Hicks wants to ask how the detective interprets this demeanour, but given he didn't see it at the time, the judge says he can't be expected to answer that question because he only saw the behaviour after the fact.

Hicks is going through the transcripts of the video-taped statements, outlining all the places where Veltman is talking the Detective isn't interrupting him.

For 15 pages of transcriptions, Veltman is talking.



Hicks "thats a rant."



D"I don't know that the length has anything to do with it" says it wasn't alarming and it didn't make him worry about Veltmans' state of mind

Crown objects to the line of questioning, that 15 pages of Veltman talking means the Detective should have been worried about his mental state.

Hicks asks if Det. Bourdeau was trying to "ingratiate" himself with the accused by offering food and drink on multiple times.



D:"I was not"

Hicks says he's going into a new line of questioning so he asks for the lunch break.



