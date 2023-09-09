Veltman trial gets underway, a local entrepreneur gets the Costco treatment, and meet Demon the dog: Top Windsor stories this week

The trial of a man accused of running down a London, Ont. Muslim family got underway, a local entrepreneur got his product on Costco shelves, and a black lab is helping construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge.

Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.

The 22-year-old is accused of killing four members of the Afzaal family, who were struck by a pickup truck on June 6, 2021.

The family of five was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were allegedly rundown.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed. A young boy, now 11 years old, was the lone survivor.

On an average morning, Demon a two-year-old black lab, eats her breakfast, dons her safety vest and heads to work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge site.

Named for her mischievous ways as a puppy, Demon is one of about five dogs helping to keep the bridge project moving along.

“The dogs work in conjunction with our falconry team and with the birds of prey that they bring on site,” Jordan Scurr, environmental monitor with bridging North American explained. “The birds of prey are great for some of the birds that build their nests, hide their eggs away.

A woman was charged with stunt driving in LaSalle after speeding more than 80 km/h over the limit.

LaSalle police said the traffic enforcement unit stopped a vehicle early Monday morning for driving 134 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Front Road.

The 34-year-old woman was charged with stunt driving and had her licence suspended for 30 days and her vehicle impounded for 14 days.

A Windsor, Ont., man has reached a milestone that every entrepreneur hopes to achieve: seeing a product they created hit the shelves of a global retail giant.

Dan Crosby, the founder of Canadian Protein, said he began his fitness journey in 2008, dissatisfied with the quality of workout products available in the U.S. and Canada.

"I thought I'd take it upon myself to fill the gap in the market up here in Canada with simplistic, good-quality, high-value products and that's when Canadian Protein was born," said Crosby. "It was literally [me] coming up with pilot runs of formulations in my kitchen."

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help identifying individuals wanted for theft under $5,000 from various retail stores across Windsor.

Police released photos of the individuals on social media on Thursday.

If you have any information about these suspects, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or submit your tip online at www.catchcrooks.com . Your identity will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.