Veltman trial: Week five underway in Superior Court

WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers

After an extended long weekend, the terrorism trial of Nathaniel Veltman has resumed in Superior Court in Windsor.

According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, the 19th witness in the trial is Sgt. Liyu Guan, of the Windsor Police Service.

Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh is conducting a voir dire [a trial within a trial] in front of the jury, of his expertise as a "digital forensic examiner."

The jury was let go around 12 p.m. on Thursday and members were told they were not needed Friday. Monday was recognized as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This marks the fifth week of the trial after jury selection started on Sept. 5 and eight weeks of court time have been set aside.

The jury was also told on Thursday that the trial is ahead of schedule.

Week four concluded with an agreed statement of facts about items that were found in the accused’s pickup truck including an airsoft pistol, machete and knives.

Two members of the digital forensics unit from London police also walked through the electronic and digital items that were seized and the steps that were taken to maintain the evidence.

The lawyers and judge are now ready for the jury..

GRAPHIC



On June 6, 2021, 4 members of the Afzaal family of London (Talat, Salman, Madiha & Yumnah) were struck and killed while out for an evening walk. Their 9 year old son was seriously injured but survived his injuries.

London Police seized a cellphone, laptop, 2 USB thumb drives & an external harddrive from his downtown apartment.

Which brings us to today...



The 19th witness in this trial is Sergeant Liyu Guan, of the Windsor Police Service.



Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh is conducting a 'voir dire' (a trial within a trial) in front of the jury, of his expertise as a "digital forensic examiner"

(To be clear: I mean 500-800 cases.)

One of the programs he uses is called 'Cellebrite' <-- a forensic tool for looking at data on a cellphone.

They also use 'Passware' forensic tool for cracking passwords.

Sgt. Guan oversees Windsor's ICE unit (internet child exploitation).

Sgt. Guan says they have to be re-certified every 3 years because the technology changes so fast.

Sgt. Guan has been certified by a court 4 times to testify as an expert in digital forensic analysis.

Defence has no issue with Sgt. Guan's qualifications, so the judge is explaining the areas of his expertise for the jury.



Essentially, anything to do with digital devices and the evidence that can be found on them.

"Because of his specialized training, education and experience (Sgt. Guan) will be permitted to give you his opinion,'-Justice Pomerance. "It is entirely up to you (the jury) to decide the extent to which you will rely on his opinion."

Sgt. Guan says forensic software can't alter the data that is captured.

Sgt. Guan first goes through the evidence, and 'tags' items that might be relevant for him to explore.



When he gets to the end of the data provided to him, the computer then populates the 'tags' and he digs deeper into the pertinent pieces of evidence.

Sgt. Guan estimates he spent about 2 weeks on this case for LPS v. Veltman

Sarah Shaikh: "I'm about to get into another area" so she is asking for the lunch break.. jury back @ 2pm.

Court is back with Sgt. Guan returning to the stand.

Sgt. Guan was given electronic devices from Sgt. Eddy of London Police Service on a thumb drive, through specialized delivery on March 13, 2023.

Only 5 people within WPS have access to this server, all of them are in the ICE unit.

Each folder also had a hash value (previous evidence learned its a long line of numbers and letters that verifies a perfect forensic copy of a device).

Its used to verify digital copies and is also know as "digital dna". Sgt. Guan says its the "standard" practice in policing.

Between March 22-23, 2023, Sgt. Guan verified all 5 devices seized by LPS back in June 2021.

"It is not my job to look for specific information," Sgt. Guan testifies he wasn't looking for the name of the accused, rather he needed to figure it out without any background information on the case

He also found usernames and email accounts for Nathaniel Veltman, in various versions of this name.



1 of his emails was used for 47 websites were used the same email address, another was used for 6 websites.

Sgt. Guan also four 4 different records of credit cards.

Using a password breaking software, Sgt. Guan was able to gain access to the laptop.

The laptop user name is "Nate" with a generic background. There is NordVPN, NordPass and Tor Browser. Sgt. Guan explains that is an internet browser designed for heightened security, 'its almost impossible to trace'

There is also a setup icon for "bit torrent": the program allows users to share videos/files

The jury is back and Sgt. Guan is continuing his evidence.



Justice Renee Pomerance is telling the jury certain information has been redacted from one of the images from the laptop. They are not to infer anything from the redaction.

1. (redacted)

2. licence

3. passport

4. "torrent with love from kiwi farms"

5. "untitled broadcast on twitch"

Sgt. Guan says the video was opened 8 times; 4 times with a specific program (the laptops' movies & tv app), 4 other times he can't say for sure which program opened the video

And there is only one account but 2 email addresses, both have variations of Nathaniel Veltman's name

GRAPHIC



According to Shaikh, the "idk" document turned into being called "The White Awakening"

Shaikh says she's now going to get into a more detailed part of Sgt. Guan's evidence and she wants to break for the day.



Court will resume Wednesday @ 10am.



-30-

Week 4 recap

The week started with a new Agreed Statement of Facts, outlining the items seized inside Veltman’s pickup truck.

They include: an airsoft pistol that looked like a black handgun, a six-inch serrated knife, a two-inch serrated knife with a curve, and 12-inch machete in the sheath.

Also on Monday, Detective Constable Specialist Richard Veerman showed the jury the pictures he took of Veltman’s downtown London apartment. Nathaniel Veltman

They show a small ‘studio’ apartment that is messy, with numerous drawers open plus various electronic devices visible.

The first officer to interact with Veltman testified on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Const. Sarah Cochrane says Veltman was cooperative at all times during her arrest of the accused bust she did say he was consistently “smiling” and “looking around”.

She told the jury she initially arrested him for dangerous driving; charges that were upgraded twice to attempted and then first-degree murder.

The crown read another agreed statement of facts on Wednesday, about the causes of death for all four victims.

The official cause of death is listed as “multiple trauma” from blunt force injuries.

On Thursday two members of the London Police’s Digital Forensic unit testified.

They told the jury they seized a cellphone, laptop, two USB thumb drives, an external hard-drive and sale documents for the pickup truck used in the collision.

The trial did not continue on Friday, although the judge did not provide a reason to the jury.