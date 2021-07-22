Vendor hospitalized after fire at Taste of Edmonton

A vendor at Taste of Edmonton had their food trailer go up in flames Thursday.

A fire started at Snickerdoodle’s, a dessert vendor at the festival, around 4:44 p.m.

Edmonton fire told CTV News Edmonton they arrived on scene about four minutes later and extinguished the flames by 5:14 p.m. The fire only affected the trailer structure of Snickerdoodle's, fire officials confirmed.

EMS took a person in their 20s to hospital in serious but stable condition.

A security guard told CTV News Edmonton that a worker was deep-frying food when the fire started. They added that the affected individual had burns on his leg and head.

More to come…