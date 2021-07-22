Vendor hospitalized after fire at Taste of Edmonton
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Journalist
Adam Lachacz
A vendor at Taste of Edmonton had their food trailer go up in flames Thursday.
A fire started at Snickerdoodle’s, a dessert vendor at the festival, around 4:44 p.m.
Edmonton fire told CTV News Edmonton they arrived on scene about four minutes later and extinguished the flames by 5:14 p.m. The fire only affected the trailer structure of Snickerdoodle's, fire officials confirmed.
EMS took a person in their 20s to hospital in serious but stable condition.
A security guard told CTV News Edmonton that a worker was deep-frying food when the fire started. They added that the affected individual had burns on his leg and head.
More to come…
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yet another coyote attack reported in Stanley ParkThe BC Conservation Officer Service says it's investigating another coyote attack in Stanley Park, days after euthanizing four aggressive coyotes in the park last week.
-
Battling mental trauma after Barrie tornadoAs crews continue to pick up the pieces and start to rebuild what was lost in Barrie's recent tornado, officials are working towards making access to mental health support as easy as possible.
-
Canada's health minister launches national call for proposals in the Substance Use and Addictions ProgramThe federal government launched a national call on Thursday for proposals for Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program.