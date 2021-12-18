Vendors across Regina stock Indigenous arts and crafts as Christmas gifts

Businesses such as Traditions Handcraft Gallery and Ochapowace Petro Canada are supplying the increasing demand for Indigenous gifts during this holiday season.

Traditions is a Regina staple, established 26 years ago in the Cathedral area, current owners Kathleen and Jeff Coleclough provide a venue for local artists across Saskatchewan to show and sell their work.

The small group of Indigenous artists they are partnered with are quite successful with their works selling at a good pace.

“They do pretty well, we don’t have a huge amount of artists,” Kathleen Coleclough said of their Indigenous partners. “Most of our artists are painters, so we have Julie Francella, who does original paintings, and Lloyd Dubois, we carry his items as well.”

The Colecloughs would like to expand their collection of Indigenous items in the future, to appeal to more prospective customers.

We don’t have anything that’s beadwork, and that’s sometimes what people are looking for as what they consider to be classic Indigenous art,” said Coleclough. “We do have some stuff, we don’t have as much as I'd like to have but what we do have people are interested in.”

Another store stocked for everyone’s Indigenous gift needs is Ochapowace Petro Canada, just off Highway 1 near Pilot Butte.

Their inventory includes everything from paintings to blankets to woodwork. All of which are made locally and in very high demand according to manager Derek George.

“One thing that we have a really hard time keeping in stock is our blankets,” he explained. “Our sherpa blankets, our quilt blankets and anything that has any traditional designs on them. Those are hard to keep in stock.”

George said the decision to stock Indigenous themed gifts has been a win, win scenario for both the business and the artists they’ve partnered with.

“We support our local artists in regard to their beadwork, their paintings and even their ribbon dresses,” he said. “The main reason was again, there was a market for it and we want to support our local artists as well.”​