Vendors display unique work at Christkindl Market in Kitchener
Local vendors are proud to show off their work for another day of the Christkindl Market in downtown Kitchener.
The popular free event at Kitchener City Hall is an annual holiday favourite.
Some vendors have been setting up shop at the market for years.
Sherry Zersch, the owner of Oma’s Haus, said she took over for her parents-in-law after they passed away.
Zersch sells traditional German keepsakes that are handmade and imported from their homeland.
“I’ve gone to Germany and I’ve seen where they’re made and the craftsmanship. So there’s traditional nutcrackers, there’s pyramids that spin, there’s beautiful Christmas ornaments, there’s a variety. All wooden and handmade,” Zersch said.
Another vendor is a father and son duo who make and paint Christmas ornaments, cradles, trays and napkin holders. Andrew Mora, the father, said the Christkindl Market is the only place he sells his products.
“A lot of people come, even today, I had a girl, her mother used to buy a cradle for her. She’s just as tall as I am. And she appreciates it. She says she’s saving it for my girl,” Mora said.
Over on Gaukel Street is the Krampuskindl Market where you can buy one-of-a-kind art.
Krampuskindl Market runs until Saturday.
The Christkindl Market runs until Sunday.
