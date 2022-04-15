Vendors wanted for downtown Windsor Night Market

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is looking for vendors as the Night Market makes its return this month.

The DWBIA announced the first one will be on Friday April 29, from 6p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage.

Local vendors eager to promote and sell their one-of-a-kind, artisanal items like home décor, collectibles, crafts, art pieces, toys and food products are invited to participate in the Night Market.

The vendors can return for every night market for the remainder of the season, which runs through to October.

Vendors are encouraged to register early, as only 40 spots are up for grabs.

“What a way to discover what downtown Windsor has to offer,” says DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans. “Night markets allow visitors and residents to wander the streets and encounter some unique items and treasures not found elsewhere, relish the vibrant atmosphere and connect with artisans, craftspeople and fellow shoppers.”

Vendor participation fees are $50 per space for non-members of the DWBIA; and $40 for members. Registration is open on a first come first serve basis and space is limited.

Visit www.downtownwindsor.ca/nightmarket for details and to register.