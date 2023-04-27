Venture Timmins sparks entrepreneurial spirit in Timmins

Members of the Timmins business community gathered Thursday for a conference called 'Venture Timmins.'

It was a networking opportunity hosted by Link North and Northern Ontario Angels, an organization that advises entrepreneurs on how to become pitch ready to attract private capital investment.

“Venture Timmins is just about bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, businesses organizations that support and network and learn more about product knowledge and innovation going on in the region," said Ross MacDonald, business development specialist with Link North.

Sean Wise, a business professor and a former Dragon's Den adviser, was a guest speaker.

“Entrepreneurship doesn’t require permission so you don’t need someone to say you’re good enough to start or your degree is valid,” Wise said.

“It requires a tenacity, a desire, an ability to see something greater than what we have today. And that’s always appropriate."

Three northern business owners also delivered presentations and a speed networking event was held at Full Beard Brewing. Organizers say Venture Timmins is an event that can open many doors for entrepreneurs.