'Venus: Future Love' aims to evoke a variety show set in outer space

What happens when Afro futurism meets the Valentine's Day weekend?

Arts Commons' TD Amplify Cabaret is presenting Venus: Future Love, which Afros in the City describes as "a talk show that takes place in a spaceship."

There are performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., at Engineered Air Theatre in Arts Commons.

Hosted by Calgary's Sargeant X Comrade – Yolanda Sargeant and Evgeniy "Comrade" Bykovets - Venus: Future Love is a variety show of sorts tackling the themes of love and outer space.

"We're celebrating the month of love by taking the pulse of what makes our hearts beat," it says on the Arts Commons website. "Love. Beauty. Pleasure.

"As we hurdle through time and space, these qualities have been the eternal draw, so hold your valentine close and explore how, why and what we love."

There will be a guest appearance by rapper and videographer Gbohunmi and live performances by electronic R&B and pop trio Lost Decade, spoken word poet Bubba B the MC and aLot of Poetry, with visual projections by Mackenzie Bedford.

There's also an "intergalactic lobby, " with different DJs Friday and Saturday. Friday it will be Catfishthewizard and Saturday will be DJ Jade.

On the Sargent X Comrade website, Yolanda Seargent is described as "the Queen of Lo-Fi Soul, a genre that blends "jazz, soul, funk, dancehall, hip-hop" and other genres into "a sound that blends old and new."