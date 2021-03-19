A Calgary man charged with killing his girlfriend's three-year-old daughter will likely learn his fate today as the judge is expected to deliver his decision later this morning.

Justin Bennett, 27, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ivy Wick.

In September 2017, emergency crews were called to the home where the little girl and her mother lived in the northeast community of Rundle, and found the three-year-old in medical distress.

During trial, the court heard that Bennett had been playing a video game and the little girl began to scream and cry while her mother was in the shower.

Prosecutors say that's when Bennett attacked Ivy. He told first responders the girl had fallen.

Ivy died a week later in hospital and an autopsy confirmed her death was the result of blunt force trauma.

Police laid charges nearly a year after her death.

The court heard that Bennett confessed to the murder in a 'Mr. Big' operation, where undercover officers tried to recruit Bennett to a fictitious crime ring with power to clear his name, on condition he share the truth about what happened.

Bennett's lawyers say he confessed out of desperation to remain in the organized crime group as he was broke and had been out of work for a long time.

The lawyers also say his confession is flawed and cannot be relied upon.

Justice Blair Nixon is expected to give his decision today. If Bennett is convicted, it's likely sentencing will be announced at a later date.

With files from CTV's Ina Sidhu