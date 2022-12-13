Verdict in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial expected today

A judge is expected to give her decision in Dillon Whitehawk’s murder trial on Tuesday afternoon, more than one month since closing arguments took place.

Whitehawk, 28, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Keesha Bitternose.

Bitternose, a 29-year-old mother of four, died from multiple injuries and a possible gunshot wound on Jan. 2, 2020, according to an autopsy report.

Police didn’t find her body until Jan. 5 when officers located her inside a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street.

Co-Crown prosecutor Adam Breker argued there are three different reasons Bitternose’s death could be considered first-degree murder: the death was gang-related, it was planned and deliberate, and Bitternose was unlawfully confined at the time.

If Justice Janet McMurtry finds any of those arguments true, then Bitternose’s death should be considered first-degree murder, Breker said during closing arguments.

Bitternose, who grew up in George Gordon First Nation, joined the Indian Mafia (IM) street gang in the months leading up to her death, according to one witness. She was considered an entry-level “soldier,” but Bitternose was allegedly trying to work her way up in the ranks to a “crew boss.”

Whitehawk, who was considered a crew boss in the IM, allegedly circulated rumours about Bitternose wanting to “eliminate” another member, according to a witness.

Whitehawk allegedly talked about murdering Bitternose in retaliation with another gang member, hours before her death.

DNA that matched Whitehawk’s was found on a glove left on top of Bitternose’s body at the crime scene. Breker argued that the DNA along with the location of blood spatters throughout the house corroborated witness testimony.

Whitehawk pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried by judge alone. His trial began in mid-September.

The defence did not call any witnesses during the trial.

During closing arguments, defence counsel Thomas Hynes argued that another gang member was to blame for Bitternose’s death, not Whitehawk.

Two other IM gang members were charged in relation to Bitternose’s death. Both were convicted of manslaughter, including Kelly Stonechild, who Hynes argued is the one at fault.

Stonechild is the gang member who Bitternose was allegedly trying to get eliminated, according to Crown witnesses. Hynes argued that Stonechild had clear motive and she is the one who should be guilty of first-degree murder.

Earlier this year, Whitehawk was convicted of two separate first-degree murders that took place week before Bitternose died. In those incidents, Whitehawk killed two men in drive-by shootings.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

Justice McMurtry cannot take previous convictions into account when making her decision.

She is expected to give her verdict at the Court of King’s Bench on Tuesday at 1 p.m.