Verify Ontario app can now be used to scan certificates from other provinces

Months after the vaccine certificate app launched in Ontario, officials are saying that it can now be used to verify the status of those from out of the province.

In a tweet posted Monday morning, Ontario’s Associate Minister of Digital Government Kaleed Rasheed said that the made-in-Ontario app has been updated for businesses and can now read SMART Health QR codes issued by all provinces and territories in Canada.

It can also read QR codes issued by the Canadian Armed Forces.

The news comes just days after Ontario announced changes to its proof of vaccination system, requiring businesses to use the Verify Ontario app rather than check QR codes or receipts visually.

The new requirement goes into effect on Jan.4. Vaccinated individuals will have to either download the QR code on to their phone or print a copy that can be scanned by a business.

Proof of vaccination is required for restaurants and in most settings where capacity restrictions have been lifted, including sport and concert venues.

It is not required for essential services.

The province has also said as of Dec. 20 proof of vaccination will be required for youth aged 12 to 17 who wish to participate in organized sports at recreational facilities.

Ontario’s proof of vaccination system was supposed to lift on Jan. 17 according to the province’s reopening plan, which was paused indefinitely earlier this month due to a rise in the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

On Friday, the province’s chief medical officer of health said that the Omicron variant represents about 10 per cent of infections in Ontario.

"It's truly proving itself to be a highly transmissible strain and more transmissible than Delta," Dr. Kieran Moore said. "I do think this is absolutely recent activity."

Ontario has opened up third dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Monday, allowing individuals aged 50 andn up to book their booster shot. Residents must have received their second dose six months prior to booking their third.

As it stands, individuals need to have received two doses in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

