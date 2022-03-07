Vermilion Energy reports $344.6M Q4 profit, announces quarterly dividend
Vermilion Energy Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $344.6 million compared with a loss of $57.7 million a year earlier, helped by higher oil and natural gas prices.
The energy company, which suspended its dividend at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, also announced it would pay a quarterly dividend of six cents per share.
Vermilion says its profit for the final quarter 2021 amounted to $2.12 per share, up from a loss of 36 cents per share in the last three months of 2020.
Petroleum and natural gas sales totalled $765.9 million, up from $316.2 million a year earlier.
Production in the quarter averaged 84,417 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 87,848 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
In November, Vermilion announced a deal to increase its interest in its Corrib project in Ireland with the purchase of an additional 36.5 per cent stake for $600 million. The company will hold a 56.5 per cent stake in the natural gas project once the deal closes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.
-
Skiff of snow and a chill to kick the week off in CalgaryBrisk with flurries this week in Calgary.
-
Traffic stop leads to charges for Wallaceburg manA 43-year-old Wallaceburg man is facing charges after cash police believed to be counterfeit was found during a traffic stop.
-
Roads closed, home destroyed in Elgin Avenue fireA Sunday night fire on Elgin Avenue has forced road closures in Winnipeg’s West Alexander area.
-
Queen meets Trudeau in first in-person meeting since catching COVID-19Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
-
GoodLife Fitness lays off 480 fitness instructors, citing COVID-19 restrictionsGoodLife Fitness has let go of nearly 500 employees across Canada due to COVID-19 restrictions cutting down on business, according to a statement from the company.
-
'Running late for work': Innisfil man accused of stunt driving on Hwy 400An Innisfil man is accused of stunt driving on Highway 400 Monday morning.
-
Roaring Game Returns: Brier is back in all of its traditional gloryWith every mediocre showing at a major international curling event, the debate is renewed. What should Curling Canada do to ensure the Maple Leaf is on top of the podium?
-
-
Ottawa weather: Mix of snow and ice pellets, mild temperatures on MondayEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of snow mixed with ice pellets beginning before noon. The temperature will hover around 0 C all day.