Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.
RCMP release new information on missing Manitoba man in hopes of generating new tipsMounties have released new details on a four-year-old missing person investigation in the hopes of stoking more information from the public.
Victoria's Mr. Tubesteak owner retiring after 27 yearsThe operator of Mr. Tubesteak in downtown Victoria is planning to retire after 27 years at his iconic spot. Davood Esbati has been set up at the corner of Store Street and Chatham Street since 1995.
Maxime Bernier attends Saskatoon trial to fight COVID-19 public health finePeople’s Party of Canada leader, Maxime Bernier returned to Saskatoon for a trial involving public health order violation tickets issued to more than 40 rally attendees.
Chestermere welcomes 6 more firefighters as population growsChestermere has announced six more firefighters are joining the local fire department, including the city's first two full-time female firefighters.
Sudbury resident celebrates $100,000 Encore winRobert Aubin of Sudbury matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 23 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
Kalin’s Call: Summery start to the week, but a fall feel to finishWhat a summery start we’ve had to this second full week of September. Before that though, we’ll get an early taste of fall late this week in the Maritimes.
Cape Breton man facing drug charges after allegedly selling pills at gas stationA 49-year-old Cape Breton man is facing drug charges after police allege he was selling prescription pills at a gas station.
Boo at the Zoo to return to Assiniboine Park Zoo this fallFor 21 days this fall, the Assiniboine Park Zoo is set to be transformed into a spooky attraction featuring witches, wizards and warlocks.