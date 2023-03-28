Very affectionate black, male cat looking for home
A three-year-old domestic short-haired male cat named Alex is at the Sudbury SPCA shelter searching for a new home.
He is in the spotlight for our weekly Take Me Home Tuesday feature.
Alex is described as a very affectionate and loving black cat who came to the SPCA with his brothers about a week ago after his owners could no longer care for them.
He is neutered and microchipped.
Jen Hughes from the SPCA told CTV News he could get along well in a household that already has other cats or a dog with the proper introduction.
Alex is a young cat who likes to play but is past the energetic kitten phase.
He does have a rib with a birth defect, but it has been checked out by a veterinarian and he is fine.
One of Alex's brothers has been moved to Ren's Pets for an off-site adoption opportunity.
For more information about Alex or any of the animals currently available for adoption at the Ontario SPCA Sudbury & Districts Animal Centre at College Boreal on Lasalle Boulevard call 705-566-9582.
