'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids

As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.

"I hate to say it… but it's like in those - 40 C days in January where you keep the kids inside for recess. I think if you live in Western Canada right now, it would be advisable to keep the kids inside for recess and lunchtime," Ottawa Hospital respirologist Dr. Shawn Aaron told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada has issued air quality statements for much of Alberta, Saskatchewan, the B.C. Interior and southern Manitoba. In some communities, such as Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Prince George, B.C., and Prince Albert, Sask., Environment Canada is reporting Air Quality Health Index values of 10+, considered "very high risk."

"It is very concerning. Smoke from wildfires has a number of bad effects on the lungs and on the airwaves and people need to be concerned," Aaron said.

Smoke from wildfires leads to the presence of fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, circulating in the air. This can cause the sky to look hazy and can even give the sun a blood-red colour. Breathing in these fine particles, Aaron says, can lead to lung inflammation and can be dangerous, especially for those with pre-existing lung conditions.

"What it's going to do is it's going to cause wheeziness, chest tightness, cough and shortness of breath. You can have those symptoms if you're exposed to wildfire smoke, regardless if you have previous lung disease," he said. "If you go out in this environment, especially if you exercise in this environment, you're much more likely to get lung inflammation and lung injury."

Aaron advises people in these regions, especially children, should stay indoors with the windows closed and turn on air conditioning, if possible. In particular, he recommends avoiding exercising outdoors.

"When you exercise, you increase your minute ventilation you breathe in proportionally more smoke, and you create more lung injury and lung inflammation," he said.