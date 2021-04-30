'Very disappointing news': Sask. premier reacts to stalled Johnson & Johnson vaccines

The Saskatchewan premier is reacting to news that Health Canada is holding a recent shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines due to potential quality control issues.

“This is very disappointing news, and one more setback in the series of problems the provinces have experienced due to the unreliability of federal vaccine deliveries,” said Premier Scott Moe is a statement to CTV News.

The province was expecting to receive 9,300 Johnson & Johnson doses next week, which were to be primarily used at drive-thru clinics.

The premier said that while the news “isn’t helpful,” he doesn’t expect it to have a “significant impact” on the province’s vaccine rollout.

Health Canada issued a statement Friday saying that the doses delivered this week are being held for further review as they were imported from a facility in the U.S., which had an error last month that led to millions of ruined doses.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Brooklyn Neustaeter