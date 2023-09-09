‘Very disappointing’: Union surprised at Celebrations shutdown

The head of the union representing workers at Celebrations Dinner Theatre says he’s surprised the theatre decided to close its doors rather than pay employees more than minimum wage.

Jeff Traeger, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 832 told CTV News the 33 box office and additional cast workers he represents were not happy when they heard the news from their employer Friday afternoon.

“Very disappointing from our perspective,” he said. “We had offered throughout August and into the beginning of September for them to come back to the bargaining table, maybe try to work out something fair for their employees, fair for the employer. They refused and this is the result, they made the decision to close the business down.”

Celebrations Dinner Theatre said in a statement it’s disappointed to announce it is closing the Winnipeg location after 25 years in show business. The statement said the decision was based on financial pressures.

CTV News has reached out to Celebrations for an interview, but was declined.

The bargaining unit first formed in 2017 when the union negotiated an initial three-year contract for box office workers as well as the “add cast,” who serve food to theatre patrons while acting in character during the show.

The contract expired in 2020, but Traeger said they decided to hold off on re-negotiations due to difficulties experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our members were very sensitive to the fact that the employer’s business was in trouble, so we didn’t bargain, we put the contract on hold,” he said.

Celebrations re-opened its doors in spring 2023 with its first run of post-pandemic entertainment. Traeger said the workers were eager to get back to the bargaining table, as recent minimum wage increases in Manitoba had now inadvertently bumped up their pay.

As with all Manitobans earning minimum wage, Celebrations workers would be making $15 an hour starting Oct. 1, but Traeger said that would not meet their increased cost of living needs.

Traeger was confident they could come to a fair deal for both the theatre and its employees. “There were a full number of shows, shows were often sold out or were extremely well attended, so it was time to bargain an increase for these people,” he said.

The union and employer met at the bargaining table in mid-August, but Traeger said there was no movement.

“They told us they were not prepared to offer anything more than minimum wage.”

He said workers declined the offer, voting to strike beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5 at noon. Three days later, Celebrations announced it was closing its curtains for good.

Traeger said the dispute was strictly over wages, as workers received no pension or benefits of any kind.

“It’s surprising to me the employer didn’t have a business model that would include providing their employees with a fair compensation package,” Traeger said.

He added it’s as though the employer was using the strike as an opportunity to close the business.

The Celebrations employees will receive their final paycheque from the theatre next week, and then the union will provide strike pay for the three days of work action.

Traeger said UFCW also offers its members career transition advice and training through a third-party provider.

“We’ll give them the opportunity to improve their resume…their skills at job interviews, and also to help them find jobs in other industries,” he said.

He said no matter what, the workers will be better off than they were at the theatre.

“They’re not going to be paid less than they were paid at Celebrations because that was strictly minimum wage.”